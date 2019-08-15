Heartbreak for family after bees put plumber in coma
Shaun Karpelowsky, a fit 45-year-old plumber who is allergic to bees, passed on a job because the insects were in the garden – only to end up in a coma after being stung on another property a week later.
He has been in a coma for nearly a month, during which time his wife, Liora, 42, has been at his bedside constantly, hoping for a full recovery...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.