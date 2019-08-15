Girl 'raped' after 'partying' with classmates in Soweto

A 15-year-old pupil was allegedly abducted and gang raped by two scholar transport drivers on Monday.

The grade 9 pupil from a school in Bosmont, west of Johannesburg, was with a group of four girls who arrived at the school on Muslim holiday Eid Mubarak.

They had apparently not been aware the school was closed for the day.

The girls then apparently clubbed together to raise R50 and called scholar transport to take them home. However, according to the victim's mother, the driver refused to let her daughter get off at her drop-off point and instead drove to Meadowlands, Soweto.

"She said that the driver refused to let her off his vehicle at her stop and instead drove to Meadowlands, where he called two of his friends," said the emotional woman.

"My daughter said they were given drinks in Meadowlands and she doesn't remember what happened after that. She remembers waking up later in the day and she was bleeding from her private part."

The mother said charges of rape had been laid with the police.

"What hurts is that the school did not tell us, as parents, that there would be no school [on Monday]. Had they, we would have been able to take precautions and my child would not have been raped," she told Sowetan yesterday.