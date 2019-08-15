Fans left reeling as the SABC loses more soccer broadcast rights

The embattled SABC's financial woes have now extended to the English Premier League (EPL) after it emerged that the public broadcaster has failed to retain the broadcast rights to the European league's matches on their SABC 3 channel.

While the spotlight has been on SABC's total TV and radio blackout of Premier Soccer League-related content (PSL) and all news related to the Absa premiership‚ few people noticed that the English game had also vanished from the cash-strapped public broadcaster's television screens.

The SABC sub-licensed the EPL rights from then rights holder Kwese Sport for an undisclosed amount in August last year and broadcast 33 live Premier League matches on Saturday afternoons.

The one-year contract expired at the beginning of August and the public broadcaster was outbid by free satellite service provider Open View when the rights were put out to tender for the current season.