Crisis over rape, swab kits
Some family violence, child protection and sexual offence investigation units in the Eastern Cape have run out of adult rape and buccal swab kits, stoking fears that rapists in the province could escape justice as a result.
While not all sexual-offence cases are affected, those requiring DNA samples to identify the rapists and ensure convictions will likely not make it to court, an official has warned...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.