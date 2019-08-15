Crisis over rape, swab kits

PREMIUM

Some family violence, child protection and sexual offence investigation units in the Eastern Cape have run out of adult rape and buccal swab kits, stoking fears that rapists in the province could escape justice as a result.



While not all sexual-offence cases are affected, those requiring DNA samples to identify the rapists and ensure convictions will likely not make it to court, an official has warned...

