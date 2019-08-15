Crippling auto-sector strike looms as wage talks falter

PREMIUM

A bruising strike looms for the vehicle manufacturing and component sectors, with metalworkers’ union Numsa declaring that wage talks have deadlocked.



Numsa, SA’s largest union in the auto and motor sectors, has threatened to embark on a fullblown strike if the impasse is not resolved soon...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.