Cape Town's high-end property collapse spreading to the middle

FNB’s quarterly property survey has confirmed that Cape Town’s luxury house market is on the skids.

“The upmarket areas continue to take a hit,” FNB analyst Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said on Thursday in a report analysing the Cape Town property market’s performance in the second quarter of the year.

House prices in the city’s priciest suburbs on the Atlantic Seaboard fell 3.7% year on year, he said, and prices in the city bowl were down 5.7%.

House prices are growing more slowly than they have in a decade, foreigners are losing interest in Cape Town property and a surge in emigration is fuelling supply.