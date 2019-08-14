Two little girls to testify in rape trial
They were just five and six when abducted and violated – with one left for dead on a New Brighton dumpsite
Two little girls aged just five and six when they were abducted and raped, with one savagely stabbed and left for dead among the rubbish at a dumpsite, will have to relive their horrific ordeal when the trial of the man who allegedly kidnapped them continues later this week.
The abductions shocked the Port Elizabeth community in 2017, when the man, then 49, allegedly joined search parties to look for the children after they were reported missing by their families...
