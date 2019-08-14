Orchestra and top pianist bring festival magic to Bay

Fresh from their performances at the National Arts Festival, which had audiences on their feet, the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra will be back in their Feather Market Centre home on Sunday to bring one of the festival highlights to Bay concertgoers.

Russian Romantics features Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 2 and Borodin’s Symphony No 2.

Orchestra manager Gill Barnett said: “We were thrilled to be invited to perform at the National Arts Festival with the 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist for Music, Megan-Geoffrey Prins.

“He is an exceptional pianist, but we realised many of our loyal local supporters might miss out on the concert,” she said.

“The solution was to schedule a repeat of the concert after the festival, hence the performance on Sunday at 3pm in the Feather Market.

“Alexander Fokkens will again be conducting.”

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 2 in C Minor, Op 18, demands a virtuoso pianist to master the lightning-fast runs and powerful chords.

Prins, 29, brings a wealth of experience to his performance.

By the age of 14, he had already performed with all the major South African orchestras.

A winner of the Hong Kong International Piano Competition, the Honens International Piano Competition, and the Unisa National and International Piano Competitions, among others, his performance is guaranteed to bring the audience to its feet again.

The second work on the programme, Borodin’s Symphony No 2 in B Minor, has all the Russian-themed energy and passion expected.

This is a concert not to be missed.

Tickets for Russian Romantics are available from Computicket at R90 and R110, with a limited number of pensioners’ and scholars’ tickets at R75.

Inquiries: ECPO office, (041) 581-7747.