New Gauteng hospitals put on hold

Gauteng premier David Makhura's promise to build two new hospitals in Hammanskraal and Soshanguve to alleviate pressure on the Jubilee and Dr George Mukhari hospitals may still be a long way off.

The provincial government seemingly has no budget for the construction of these much-needed facilities any time soon.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga and provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana revealed that even though a site for the new Jubilee Hospital has been identified, there was no allocation in the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) 2019/2020.

"As part of stabilising the department, an executive decision was taken to put a moratorium on new infrastructure and to focus on the maintenance of existing infrastructure," Kekana said.

In his state of the province address, Makhura named four of the worst healthcare facilities - Mamelodi, Sebokeng, Bheki Mlangeni and Jubilee.

During a surprise visit to Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal last week, Makhura said the provincial government was injecting capital into infrastructure projects to build facilities that are health standards compliance certified.