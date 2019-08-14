Missing child found unharmed at a friends house

The missing 11-year-old boy from Port Elizabeth has been found.

Siyahluma Moss was reported missing to the Motherwell police station at about 8pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Siyahluma had been located at a friends house in the Greenbushes area late on Tuesday afternoon.

The alarm was raised after Siyahluma failed to arrive home from the Nxanelwimfundo Intermediate School, only 1km from his home.

He was last seen leaving for school at 7am on Monday.

“He was dressed and ready for school when he left and failed to return,” Beetge said.

“His grandmother then went to ask the school where he was, when she found out that he never arrived at school.”

The boy, whose mother works in Gauteng, lives with his grandmother in Mokgatho Street in NU10.

“His father lives in that area, however, he was not at the house. A search of the area was done and the child was located at a friends house,” he said.

No foul play is suspected.