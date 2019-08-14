Metro fails to spend R7.1m on new housing structures

Families battling to rebuild two months after devastating fire

More than two months after a devastating fire destroyed 23 shacks in Walmer township’s Area Q, many people have rebuilt their homes while some families have had to separate and seek refuge with relatives.



Wheelchair-bound Thunyelwa Lukho, 43, was forced to send her nine-year-old daughter to live with her grandmother while community members helped her rebuild her shack...

