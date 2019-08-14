Government is helping SA woman detained in Oman - but can't disclose details

The government is aware of the imprisonment of SA citizen Chloe Collins in Oman and is offering assistance.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said officials in Muscat were rendering the necessary consular assistance to Collins and had visited her in detention on more than one occasion.

The department was speaking after Collins' family launched a petition to seek funding for a lawyer to assist in trying to secure her release. The family also said it sought government or diplomatic assistance.

"Ms Collins has requested Dirco in writing not to share any information regarding her detention with the media. Dirco is therefore not in a position to divulge the reason for her detention," said department spokersperson Clayson Monyela on Monday.