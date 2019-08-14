Edgy gallery returns after hiatus

Three years since it shut its doors in Park Drive, a new-look Underculture Contemporary Fine Art Gallery has opened at premises in Richmond Hill’s trendy Stanley Street.



Sandwiched between restaurants Tilting Heads and Muse on Stanley, the gallery offers another meeting space for Port Elizabeth fine artists, artloving public and prospective buyers...

