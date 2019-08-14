Eastern Cape hospital CEOs must file daily reports

All CEOs of public hospitals in the Eastern Cape will be required from Thursday to file daily reports on the management of their hospitals to superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe.

This follows a meeting with hospital chiefs in East London.Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said this way the SG would know what was happening before the media reported on it.

He said other topics that were discussed included "burning issues" like staff attitude, patient care, patient waiting times, cleanliness, infrastructure and maintenance of equipment.

"The meeting resolved that every CEO will report to the SG on a daily basis on how hospitals are managed, before the media reports on issues."This will also ensure that every CEO is held accountable for everything that happens at their hospitals," Kupelo said.