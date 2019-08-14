Cops arrested following CBD raid were caught on camera

Five of the 10 police officers arrested for theft and extortion following a raid in the Johannesburg CBD were granted bail yesterday.

The officers were arrested for different crimes, including allegedly stealing and attempting to resell counterfeit goods confiscated during the raid on Wednesday last week.

Some were apprehended after they allegedly tipped off informal traders about the imminent raid.

Samuel Sekopona and Elvis Molae were each granted R5,000 bail after being charged with defeating the ends of justice and extortion after they allegedly tipped off two business owners of the raid that took place last week.

Prosecutor Sugenda Moodley told the court that the two sergeants attached to the tactical response team were captured on video talking to owners of the businesses a day before the raid.