Cellphones off limits at hospital

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 14 August 2019

No cellphone pictures will be allowed at Livingstone Hospital’s casualty unit following the alleged assault of a man who had tried to take a picture of a “rude” cleaner.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday to resolve the complaint filed by Rosario du Plessis, 42...

