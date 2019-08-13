Young pilot brings light to rural pupils

A young pilot has donated 300 solar lighting kits to grade 12 pupils in Ndabakazi outside Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

Sipho Mangesi, 26, donated the lighting kits which will cut expenses on paraffin.

Iva Mahlangeni, 19, a grade 12 pupil at Ndabankulu Senior Secondary School, said he was excited about the kit.

"We have a problem of weak electricity in this area which is forever tripping, especially on rainy and windy days.

"It made it difficult for us to study at night. I stay at the student accommodation and most electricity is used for the urn and kettle. Now we will be able to study any time we want," said Mahlangeni.