Yes, global warming caused the Cape drought. It’ll strike again
Scientists have linked Cape Town’s “Day Zero” drought directly to global warming.
The crisis that reduced dam levels to about 20% in early 2018 was due to a combination of a long-term decline in days with rain and a more recent decline in the rain’s intensity, say scientists from the oceanography department at the University of Cape Town...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.