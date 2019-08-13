Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

Several areas in Nelson Mandela Bay metro can expect low water pressure or a complete disruption of their water supply from the early hours of Wednesday.

This, as Eskom will have a planned power shutdown from 5am until 6pm.

As a result of this shutdown, the Elandsjagt Water Treatement Works (WTW) will not be able to treat and produce clean water.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said: “The Churchill WTW will not be able to completely satisfy the demand from that zone by itself, therefore residents are requested to use water sparingly during the duration of the shutdown so that storage reservoirs are not depleted".

Should the water storage be consumed completely, the following areas might experience low pressure or water cuts: Zwide, Gelvandale, Helenvale, Kwazakhele, New Brighton, North End and Central.