WATCH | Two students treated after fire at women's residence at Maties

Two students have been treated for minor injuries after a fire broke out at the Huis ten Bosch women's residence at the University of Stellenbosch on Monday evening.

The university said students were evacuated from the building at around 7pm.

The fire was contained at about 8.30pm.

The residence accommodates approximately 164 students.

The institution said the students were taken to Wilgenhof and arrangements would be communicated to them.

“I told them that we will support them, we are here for them, and alternative accommodation will be arranged for them. We just wanted to make sure that everyone is safe. We are very grateful for everyone's help and cooperation," rector and vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said.

Due to smoke and water damage, students could not return to Huis ten Bosch, but alternative accommodation was provided in other residences.

The cause of the fire was unknown.