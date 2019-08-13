WATCH | 'I came from SA to move away from this': SA woman caught in Hong Kong protests goes viral
"Entitlement" and "ignorance" are words that have been widely used to describe an unidentified South African woman, who is trending on social media for "making the Hong Kong protests all about her".
Al Jazeera reports that citizens have been protesting for weeks against a now-shelved extradition bill, which would see criminal suspects deported to mainland China.
TimesLIVE reports that the protests have since morphed into a broader movement calling for greater freedoms, including direct election of the city's chief executive.
In the video, shared by Hong Kong AFP correspondent Elaine Yu, the woman says protests and riots are the reason she moved to Hong Kong from SA.
It has been viewed more than 1.4m times on Twitter.
"South Africa has this. I don't want this. This is not the Hong Kong that I've learnt to love. Everybody in Hong Kong is so lovable and welcoming to foreigners."
She said the demonstrations hurt her. "To experience this, I mean, it hurts me, it really hurts me." Pictures of her kneeling in front of the police as they dispersed crowds have also been shared on Twitter.
She said she lives in the area, and explained: “I came from South Africa to move away from this... I don’t want this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve grown to love.” pic.twitter.com/q8rO0Jxnbo— Elaine Yu (@yuenok) August 11, 2019
"I’ve interviewed at least seven people at protests, who started crying when they talked about how much they loved this place and why they are fighting for it. But this is the first time I’ve seen a white lady cry at the sight of street clashes," wrote the journalist.
The footage received widespread condemnation, with many slamming the woman's reference to SA.
White people privilege right there.— JokieBee (@DanQuraish) August 12, 2019
One day white people might have to fight for their fundamental rights, we will see then if they will allow the rest of the world to brush them off.
She is not your friend. She doesn't care about the protests, she is crying about being inconvenienced. Stay woke.— ? Ngethekazi ? (@ahh_Wande) August 12, 2019
I apologise for my fellow South Africans. This is truly not how we are but Twitter is just a cheap shot. Tomorrow they come begging again in the white countries for money...then they make a nice face for you.— Vytjie Molefe (@Klonkie12) August 12, 2019