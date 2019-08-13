Thuto-Lesedi one of the most problematic schools in Gauteng - Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has placed Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus in the bottom 21 schools that are problematic in the province.

Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday as two grade 12 pupils appeared before a disciplinary committee for allegedly raping a 16-year-old grade 9 pupil. Addressing the pupils, Lesufi apologised for placing the school in the bottom 21.

"We want to clean these schools and don't be surprised when you see the police with sniffer dogs," Leaufi said. “It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our environment where learners must receive education not abuse, especially from fellow learners."

Lesufi said the department strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct which seeks to undermine the dignity of both learners and educators.