Qaba takes over as acting city boss amid dissension

A new acting city manager has been appointed, with economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba taking on the job.



This comes after a heated meeting at the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday, where the coalition government’s political parties butted heads over whether or not to sack Noxolo Nqwazi as acting city manager...

