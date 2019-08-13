Port Elizabeth school gets its first-ever library

PREMIUM

Creating a culture of reading with understanding has seen Masinyusane Development Organisation investing time, knowledge and money into Ben Sinuka Primary School in New Brighton, culminating in the launch of the school’s first library since its establishment half a century ago.



In 2014, the nonprofit organisation adopted the school with a vision to create a reading and literature culture in pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds...

