Bay women help create countless broad smiles

From feeling alone and lacking in support, a Port Elizabeth mother whose child was born with a cleft lip and palate, and a friend who was herself born with the condition, have built a thriving support group that has helped more than 600 families across SA.



Now, Helena Cullis and Madge Blignault, the founders of Cleft Friends, will play a role in Smile Week, which will see 30 children, most born with cleft lips and palates, receive facial surgery this week...

