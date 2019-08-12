The court did not address the dispute brewing between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane over the so-called rule 53 record in this case‚ which includes bank statements and e-mails used by the public protector to make her adverse findings against Ramaphosa.

The president’s lawyers asked on Friday that much of this record be sealed‚ until such time as the lawfulness of how it was obtained is established. Many of the bank records apparently linked to the report were subsequently leaked to various media publications at the weekend.

The presidency has expressed concern over those leaks.

Mkhwebane has yet to formally respond to this statement.