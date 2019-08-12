PE pupil held over teen's killing

A fight between two Port Elizabeth teenagers has led to a 15-year-old pupil being stabbed to death, allegedly by a child in primary school.

The incident happened in Dyke Road, Algoa Park, at about 4pm on Monday.

Jade Davis, 15, of Otto du Plessis High School, was stabbed in the chest during a scuffle with a 13-year-old while walking home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details remained sketchy due to conflicting versions of the incident but confirmed that the 13-year-old had been arrested.

"It is alleged that the deceased was walking home in Dyke Road in Algoa Park with three friends.

"During their walk home, a confrontation ensued with another teenager, who was not part of the group.

"A scuffle ensued and the 13-year-old allegedly stabbed the deceased in the chest," Naidu said.

"The teenager then ran away but was arrested at his house nearby hours later."

Naidu said the arrested boy, from Missionvale Primary School, claimed that the group had robbed him of his watch and a USB stick while he was returning home from a nearby shop.

He alleged that the group chased him down and assaulted him during the altercation.

"The suspect claims that he acted in self-defence and pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased before running away," she said.

"The friends who were walking with the deceased will be interviewed during the course of the investigation."

Naidu said the 13-year-old had been detained at children's holding facility Nerina One Stop Child Justice Centre pending his court appearance at the centre on Tuesday.

Asked if the watch or USB stick had been found, Naidu said none of the goods that were allegedly stolen had yet been recovered.

"The teenager will appear for the murder – however he has also opened a counter-case of robbery against the children in the group. Both cases are still being investigated," she said.

Davis's family has been informed of his death.