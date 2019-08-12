More than 1,000 arrested since army boots hit the ground in Cape Town: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday that more than 1,000 suspects had been arrested since the army was deployed to crime-ridden parts of Cape Town.

Cele, wearing his signature black hat and dark glasses, was giving an update at Tafelsig on the impact of the defence force deployment in areas described by residents as "under siege".

"A spike in murders, attempted murders and other violent crimes in parts of Cape Town, townships and the Cape Flats has elicited an outcry from different sectors of society and calls for immediate intervention in an effort to stabilise the situation," he said.

The crime and killings peaked on the weekend of May 31-June 2 when 73 murders were recorded, he said. The army was deployed in mid-July.