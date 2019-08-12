Justice for teacher kept in jail for 13 months on false rape charge

A teacher who spent 13 months behind bars after being wrongfully charged with the rape of a nine-year-old girl has won a lawsuit against the police minister.

Patrick Buthelezi was arrested after a nine-year-old pupil at his school claimed he had sexually assaulted her, though it was later revealed she only made this claim after a beating from her aunt. Evidence later showed there was no sign of penetration and DNA tests exonerated him.

But now he has won a damages and costs order for his legal expenses at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, though the amount is yet to be determined.

Buthelezi sued the minister after the investigating officer and the prosecutor were found to have kept crucial evidence from the court during his bail application.

It remains unclear whether the two state officials were acting out of incompetence or negligence.

Judge Mahendra Chetty laid out in great detail the issues with the investigation and subsequent prosecution.He expressed concern about how both the prosecutor and the investigating officer failed in their duty to uphold Buthelezi’s rights as an accused.

Buthelezi handed himself over to the police on November 21 2011 after the police told him he was accused of raping a nine-year-old pupil at Isidingo School in Umlazi. While he repeatedly denied the possibility that the incident had occurred, he agreed to hand himself over at the Bhekithemba police station.