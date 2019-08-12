IN PICTURES | Our filthy city

While campaigning in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the May 8 election, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his disgust at how dirty the city was when he addressed supporters at the George Botha Hall in Kleinskool.

Ramaphosa criticised the coalition government for the state of the metro and said it was a sign that coalition governments did not work. Fast forward four months and the city is not any cleaner, as residents continually complain about illegal dumping and rubbish not being collected on time. The Herald took photographs across the metro over the past week to show how our beautiful city is being buried beneath rubbish