Ex-boyfriend arrested for death of Juliano, 2

A three-day police investigation has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man who is suspected of being involved in the death of a two-year-old who was left at Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday.



Mystery still surrounds how Juliano Gallant died, but police say a postmortem will be done on Monday to ascertain the exact cause of death...

