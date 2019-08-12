Collegiate girls reach out to school after pupil’s death

Collegiate Girls’ High School provided pupils at Republiek Primary with new scholar patrol uniforms and equipment in honour of a nine-year-old boy who died almost a year ago, and to help avoid a repeat of the tragic accident.



After L-Jay Peterson was run over by a metro fire and emergency services vehicle while leaving Republiek Primary School in September 2018, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality officials flocked to the child’s home and promised to provide traffic-calming measures as well as road signs for the Windvogel community, his mother, Sharon Williams, said...

