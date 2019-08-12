47 murdered in 'devastating weekend' of violence in Cape Town

A mother stabbed by her teenage son. A taxi driver shot in the face. An eight-months- pregnant mother cut down in a hail of bullets as she walked to the shop to buy electricity.

They were among the 47 people murdered in the latest bloody weekend of violence across the Cape Town metropolitan region.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Monday called on everyone to make the fight against crime their responsibility, after an escalation of crime and murder.

Forensic services recorded 47 murders at the weekend - 27 shootings, 13 stabbings and seven “murders by other means” in the metro region of the province.

Among the dead were a mother from Kuils River who was stabbed by her teenage son and a 29-year-old taxi driver who was “shot in the face multiple times”, said a statement by Winde’s office.