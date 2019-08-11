South Korean cosmetics firm boss quits over YouTube praising Japan

The head of a major South Korean cosmetics firm resigned Sunday after facing heavy backlash for forcing his staff to watch a YouTube video praising Japan during a raging trade war between the two nations.

The clip, played at a monthly meeting of some 700 employees of Kolmar Korea last week, slams President Moon Jae-in's response to Japan's trade regulations and praises Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for "not punching Moon in the face".

The video also refers to Venezuela's crippling economy, where "women are going into prostitution for mere seven dollars", and adds that South Korea is not far from meeting a similar fate.

The incident triggered massive public fury and mounted calls to boycott the company, which supplies dozens of cosmetics brands worldwide.

Yoon Dong-han, chairman of Kolmar Korea, apologised on Sunday for "stirring up trouble" and said he will step down from his post.

"I apologise to the consumers and the Korean people who trusted and loved our products," he said, adding: "I would particularly like to offer my sincere apologies to women."