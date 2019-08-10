News

Man seriously injured in Bapsfontein paragliding accident

By TimesLIVE - 10 August 2019
A man is in a serious condition after a paragliding accident in Bapsfontein. File photo.
Image: www.123rf.com/Fitim Bushati

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition on Saturday morning after a paragliding accident in Bapsfontein, east of Pretoria.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at an airfield in the Bapsfontein area shortly after 9am to find the man lying in a field surrounded by his friends. The man had already been removed from his motorised paragliding harness.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

“The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions. Once stable, the man was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a private hospital in Johannesburg.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known,” Meiring said. 

