Pendla’s principal steers Bay school despite challenges

Pendla Primary School in New Brighton has been burgled three times since the beginning of 2019.

It followed seven burglaries at the school in 2018, in which thieves made off with R17,000 worth of groceries meant for the school’s feeding scheme.

That on its own paints a picture of the struggles faced by teachers at the school, where Nontobeko Ntshininda is the principal.

Against such odds, the New Brighton-raised teacher’s goal has been to go the extra mile since she joined the school as a young teacher in 1994.

“I joined this school in the same year that my then principal started and I was soon elected as convener of the fundraising committee.

“I think that’s where my history with this school began,” she said.

At the time, Pendla Primary functioned on an archaic system without any technology and Ntshininda was among the first teachers at the school to learn computer literacy.

This was after she initiated a fundraiser for the school’s first ever photocopying machine.

“When the department of education introduced the SA school administration management system, it meant we could no longer just rely on pen and paper – it required a computer.

“I managed to convince some visitors we had from General Motors to donate one of their old computers to the school and they did,” she said.

When the computer started giving problems, Ntshininda would take her personal computer and hand it over to the school to use.

“As soon as the programme was introduced, I decided to buy myself a computer to practice at home, because at the school they only offered a week of training,” she said.

Over the years, Ntshininda’s selflessness, confidence and passion for pupil development has seen her climb the ladder to head of department before becoming the principal in 2013.

“When an HOD post opened, I encouraged all my colleagues to apply with me and I was chosen for the position,” she said.

She did the same with the position for principal in 2013.

While she was HOD, Ntshininda reintroduced the Girl Guides Movement – a mentorship for young girls – to the school.

Her journey as principal has not been without its hurdles, and the crime-ridden community in which the school is situated is one of their biggest problems.