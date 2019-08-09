Pendla’s principal steers Bay school despite challenges
New Brighton’s Ntshininda is committed to boosting pupils and encouraging parental involvement
Pendla Primary School in New Brighton has been burgled three times since the beginning of 2019.
It followed seven burglaries at the school in 2018, in which thieves made off with R17,000 worth of groceries meant for the school’s feeding scheme.
That on its own paints a picture of the struggles faced by teachers at the school, where Nontobeko Ntshininda is the principal.
Against such odds, the New Brighton-raised teacher’s goal has been to go the extra mile since she joined the school as a young teacher in 1994.
“I joined this school in the same year that my then principal started and I was soon elected as convener of the fundraising committee.
“I think that’s where my history with this school began,” she said.
At the time, Pendla Primary functioned on an archaic system without any technology and Ntshininda was among the first teachers at the school to learn computer literacy.
This was after she initiated a fundraiser for the school’s first ever photocopying machine.
“When the department of education introduced the SA school administration management system, it meant we could no longer just rely on pen and paper – it required a computer.
“I managed to convince some visitors we had from General Motors to donate one of their old computers to the school and they did,” she said.
When the computer started giving problems, Ntshininda would take her personal computer and hand it over to the school to use.
“As soon as the programme was introduced, I decided to buy myself a computer to practice at home, because at the school they only offered a week of training,” she said.
Over the years, Ntshininda’s selflessness, confidence and passion for pupil development has seen her climb the ladder to head of department before becoming the principal in 2013.
“When an HOD post opened, I encouraged all my colleagues to apply with me and I was chosen for the position,” she said.
She did the same with the position for principal in 2013.
While she was HOD, Ntshininda reintroduced the Girl Guides Movement – a mentorship for young girls – to the school.
Her journey as principal has not been without its hurdles, and the crime-ridden community in which the school is situated is one of their biggest problems.
Teachers and pupils have to share the same toilet block due to theft of pipes and metal in the school’s toilets.
“Even the ones we’re using have water leaks because they’ve also been vandalised before, so we have to keep switching the main tap on and off,” she said.
“Crime in this area is rife and the worst part is that it affects our learners and young kids in the community.”
The constant burglaries mean the school’s maintenance grant from the department of education goes into mending the damage.
Despite it all, Ntshininda and her team are dedicated to ensuring pupils’ wellness is prioritised.
“As difficult as it is, the department and some parents in the community have been very helpful.
“We have formed relationships with many stakeholders who donate and assist us in various ways.”
On Tuesday, a social worker was at the school for sessions with pupils who have been identified as having behavioural problems. “We keep a close eye on children with behavioural issues because sometimes the problem is not the child, but the situation at home.
“At first we struggled to get parents to co-operate because we didn’t have a strategy, but now we have become better at approaching matters and have seen parents come on board,” Ntshininda said.
Her school also works with Nelson Mandela University exchange students from Minnesota in the US, as well as German volunteers who assist with languages and mathematics, and various pupil development projects.
The pupils also assist in the school garden, which contributes to the school nutrition project.
“I have always been active and vocal in my hopes to make this school better, but I have never done it alone.
“I have so many people I work with who act as wings that help me fly,” she said.
Ntshininda credits her staff of 14 teachers for her ability to steer the ship of 465 pupils.
“We do face our own challenges, but we won’t give up.
We can’t give up,” she said.