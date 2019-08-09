Neliswa Cawe is feeding hungry bellies,widening smiles in Bay township

Four years ago, Neliswa Cawe noticed how children in Walmer township spent days playing unsupervised in the streets.

She was troubled as she believed they were vulnerable.

One by one she brought them to her living room, fed them and looked after them while some parents worked.

More children came and the numbers soon outgrew her home.

She was donated a structure by Ironman 4 the Kidz to accommodate what is now a fully-fledged Early Birds daycare centre, with 31 children and three staff members.

“In my house we had very little room and no resources, but now all the children have big smiles on their faces and the parents feel at ease about their children’s safety,” she said.

“I started a daycare because I saw a need.

“A lot of children were wandering the street exposed to violence and potential abuse because of the area we live in.

“I decided to take them in and give them food.”

The establishment has been under financial strain since the social development department stopped its funding, Cawe said.

“I was told I do not comply with the norms and standards of a daycare centre, which I don’t understand because I now have a bigger and permanent structure,” Cawe said.

However, she said this would not discourage her as she loved taking care of children. “This is me playing my part in the community, making a difference in protecting our children.”

On the other side of Walmer township is Sikelela Preschool in Airport Valley, which was established by Sizeka Nika in 2014 for similar reasons.

“I love children,” Nika said. “A lot of parents in the area are unable to take care of their children during the day, because they have to work or make means to put food on the table.”

When Nika started the preschool the area was a dump, which was cleared to accommodate one child.