Lumka Cube is pushing for EC pass rate to improve

The Eastern Cape has ranked at the bottom of the log when it comes to the matric pass rate for years, and Lumka Cube is on a mission to change that with the work she is doing with the Rising Sun Foundation.

The 24-year old, who is also a motivational speaker, started the foundation with her friends in 2016, with the aim of improving the pass rate.

“What inspired us to start the foundation was that the Eastern Cape has the lowest results in the entire country.

“[Our role] was to fill that gap by offering tutorials, particularly to grade 11 and 12 learners, in the hopes of increasing the matric pass rate.”

They focused specifically on township schools, Cube said.

Tutorials organised by the foundation, and conducted at Kwazakhele Secondary School, helped increase the matric pass rate from about 30% to more than 50%.

The pupils, however, not only lacked support in educational programmes, but some of the girls missed classes due to a lack of access to sanitary products.

“We introduced the programme of providing sanitary towels to high schools in Port Elizabeth and East London.

“The programme is called #KeepGirlsInSchool with the hopes of sending a message to the government that every girl deserves to have access to sanitary towels, as it remains a necessity and a natural cause to all females.

“Since 2016, we have donated [up to] 3,000 pads from collections in various retail stores,” Cube said.

The Rising Sun Foundation also launched an annual event called #EkasiCareerExpo to assist Port Elizabeth township students to apply to tertiary institutions.

“The idea was to provide more access and bring the resources to them.

“Many of the students are diligent and smart, but prohibited from expanding their hard work due to not having access to things such as laptops, WiFi, or even sufficient information about the courses provided at the higher learning institutions,” Cube said.

One of the foundation’s big missions is to keep youngsters motivated despite problems they may face at home and in their communities.

“The biggest aim is to better the education system in SA,” she said.