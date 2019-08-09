Giving street kids of Nelson Mandela Bay hope for the future

For 23 years Marietje van der Merwe has dedicated her energy to taking care of those who live on the streets of Port Elizabeth.

Through her passion and tenacity the Khayalethu Youth Centre has been able to rehabilitate 35 young boys, giving them the chance of a brighter future.

Six years ago the centre moved into its new home in Theescombe, a dream Van der Merwe said she had thought would take at least a decade.

“Our old home was in North End,” she said.