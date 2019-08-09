Feisty Zelda Swanepoel brings justice for Port Elizabeth victims

A passionate fighter for the rights of women and children, senior prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel is a force to be reckoned with when she skilfully weaves an argument in court to bring justice for victims.

The feisty 45-year-old redhead, who works in the office of the director of public prosecutions in Port Elizabeth, is the go-to person for cases involving people trafficking.

Her present case load includes the “child bride” matter, in which three people are standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

In this case, a then 13-year-old girl was allegedly sold to a 61-year-old man.

Swanepoel declined to be interviewed as prosecutors are not permitted to speak directly to the media.

In 2009, she was the prosecutor in the first case of trafficking in people – for sexual exploitation – enrolled in the Eastern Cape, involving six accused and four adult victims.

The case was withdrawn later.

After that, she was involved in the prosecution and guiding of the investigation of six further cases, all of which were successfully prosecuted and ended in the accused mostly being sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment.

In 2017, Swanepoel successfully finalised a case against Nombuyiselo Matini, 50, and Nolubabalo Mboya, 25, who had been charged with a wide range of offences, including racketeering, keeping a brothel, the trafficking of four adult and two mentally disabled victims for sexual exploitation, the commercial sexual exploitation of a child, living off the earnings of prostitution and the sexual exploitation of mentally disabled victims.

The woman initially pleaded not guilty, while Matini received six life sentences and 36 years and Mboya received a wholly suspended sentence and correctional supervision.

More recently, Swanepoel made headlines when the Port Elizabeth High Court convicted four men she had prosecuted and handed them hefty sentences, including life for a brazen jewellery store heist and the cold-blooded murder of an innocent bystander, Robert Goduka, 67.

After the case was concluded Goduka’s daughter, Siphokazi, 34, told The Herald she was so inspired by Swanepoel that she intended to continue with her application to become a prosecutor.

Compassionate and caring about victims and their rights, Swanepoel takes charge when she enters a courtroom and makes sure to conduct her trials with a confidence and elegance rarely seen.

In trials ranging from murder to rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, she uses her natural grace to comfort victims during their testimony.

She is meticulous in her preparations and is not afraid to ask the hard questions – even when leading the evidence of child victims.

Focusing mostly on matters involving sexual offences and human trafficking, Swanepoel – who holds a number of qualifications including B Juris (cum laude) and LLB degrees – is also part of the national prosecuting authority’s provincial and national anti-trafficking in persons task teams.

She also deals with many other cases.

The investigating officer in the “child-bride” matter, Warrant Officer Peter Plaatjies of the Hawks, who has worked with Swanepoel for 15 years, said he had never met anyone as passionate about their w