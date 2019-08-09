EC's Babalwa Mbuku makes time of the month for women bearable

Not happy with the fit and cost of sanitary towels, Babalwa Mbuku decided to make her own.

And she now manufactures her own brand called Ntombam sanitary pads along with a host of other feminine hygiene products, targeting young girls in some of the remotest parts of the Eastern Cape.

Mbuku and her staff manufacture the products at her factory in Fort Jackson, relying largely on donations to keep it running.

She said she partners with companies and individuals to pay for the products and they then donate them to schools and community centres for girls.

“Through my work I found many young girls were struggling to afford pads and, as a result, some would even drop out of school.

“So I created a pad that is made of 100% cotton, provides 100% protection and is affordable to girls even in poorer communities,” Mbuku said.

“I was raised in a Christian home and my mother always taught me it is important to share what you have with those less fortunate.”

She said she wanted to spread her message of giving so more people could get into the habit of helping those around them.

“I want to engage people and teach them to give back to others from the little that they have.”

Mbuku founded the Ntombam group in 2018.

Her goal, she said, was to empower girls and teach them about feminine hygiene.

She has designed a manual teaching them about their cycle.

“A lot of young girls come from child-headed homes and often, when they start their periods, there is no adult woman to teach them what is going on with their bodies.

“The manual and menstrual coaching sessions are designed to teach girls everything they need to do, because I believe that is another step towards building a young girl’s self-confidence.”

Mbuku will work with a Korean-based company to build a larger factory in 2020.

“The aim is for 90% of the hired staff to be youth, because I also want to promote youth empowerment.

“My factory employs staff made up of 60% disabled people,” Mbuku said.