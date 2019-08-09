Cape Town's gun violence is making health workers sick, bosses warn

High levels of violence and the severity of some of the injuries they deal with are driving health workers to their sick beds, according to the head of trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

Prof Andrew Nicol told a media briefing on Thursday that many emergency workers were being booked off with burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder.

At Groote Schuur, the province’s second-biggest hospital, the number of patients with gunshot injuries had doubled in the past eight years from 36 cases a month to 73, he said. The biggest hospital, Tygerberg, treats another 107.

Nicol said the intensity of trauma had also shifted from single-shot wounds to multiple shots. A 52-year-old woman who was shot 37 times during a house robbery was saved, he said.

"The numbers have increased but the complexity has changed. The heart-wrenching cases that we have to endure on a daily basis is something to behold," said Nicol.

"It does cause damage, especially to our young doctors who are exposed to this massive level of violence and who work on weekends often with intoxicated patients. It’s taking a toll on them."