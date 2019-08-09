A hard road but it eventually paid off for woman orthotist, prosthesist

An accident left her mother with one shorter leg.

Since then, it has been her life-long mission to qualify as an orthotist and prosthesist.

But the road was not easy for Thabang Mashishi, 28, who on Wednesday joined Port Elizabeth orthotist and prosthesist Riaan Knight in private practice.

She applied three times to be admitted for the national diploma in orthotics and prosthetics at the Tshwane University of Technology.

“I was determined to study,” Mashishi said, adding that each time she was rejected she took more classes and courses to get closer to her dream.

First, she got in to study electrical engineering.

“I didn’t enjoy that. You had to wear boots and overalls,” she laughed. “I am not a fan.”

When she did not get a spot for the second time, she qualified as a dental assistant. But still she had her dream. On her third try, Mashishi was admitted to do the diploma she wanted.

She received funding from the Sumbandila Trust Fund, an NGO, and completed her studies in 2016.

In 2017, she started her internship in George where she worked for eight months, and on Monday, she flew to Port Elizabeth. She said she cannot wait to have her children, 13, and 10 months, with her again.

Mashishi’s first job at the new practice was to help Jayda Jacobs, 6, who is receiving a sponsored leg after an accident.

Jayda lost her leg in 2016 and has been on crutches ever since as the waiting list for prosthetics in the public sector is very long.

The components for her new leg were sponsored by prosthetics firm Ossur.

“I will never give up. It is amazing though when you see an amputee who has lost all hope. You make her a new leg and suddenly boom, all her self-confidence comes back.”

Knight said he was so impressed by his new junior partner’s resilience and determination that he would be working with her for the next year towards setting her up in her own practice as a business owner.

“Someone asked if I will take her on to teach her about private practice and I immediately said ‘yes’. She is an impressive woman,” he said.