Winner of R23m lotto jackpot comes forward after 'forgetting' to check his ticket for almost a year

Just two months before the expiry of his jackpot winnings, a man in his 40s has finally come forward to claim his R23,774m prize.

The ticket, bought for R30 at Shell Amberfield, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, on September 19 2018, was due to expire on the same day this year.

Asked by national lottery operator Ithuba why it took him this long to claim his winnings, the organisation said the man had forgotten to check his ticket. He said he often plays the lotto and the ticket had piled up with others.

"He said he usually plays a whole bunch and checks them all every once in a while."

The man will meet with financial advisors and receive counselling.