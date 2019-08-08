WATCH | Suspect goods tossed out of window before police raids in Joburg CBD

People occupying buildings that were raided in the Johannesburg inner city on Wednesday were seen disposing of goods before the police conducted their operation.

In a video posted on Twitter, people could be seen throwing goods stacked in bags from the fourth floor of a building in the CBD before the raids.

More than 500 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested, six rifles recovered and “large consignments” of counterfeit goods were seized during raids in the Johannesburg inner city on Wednesday.