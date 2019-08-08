New police station for Chatty by end of September, Bheki Cele vows

The army will not be deployed to Port Elizabeth’s gang-ridden northern areas but they will get a new police station within the next two months.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a visit to Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Cele, who was flanked by provincial top cop Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga and her management team, visited several roadblocks and police stations across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mayor Mongameli Bobani, Safety and Security portfolio head Queenie Pink and metro police chief Yolanda Faro also accompanied Cele.

Cele said his visit came on the back of his previous meeting in Port Elizabeth in December where he established a gang task team to assist with the spate of gang killings.

“I am here as a follow up to this meeting. They have made great progress and we hope that when this (anti-gang) unit is permanent they will do even better,” he said.