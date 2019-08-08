News

Human trafficking campaign coming to a clinic and supermarket near you

By Nabeelah Osman and Khanyisa Tyelela - 08 August 2019
One of the posters that is part of A21's new campaign to draw attention to human trafficking.
Image: A21

Human trafficking is real and it is happening in SA, according to the organisers of a new global campaign.

The Global Slavery Index says SA has an estimated 155,000 victims of trafficking in South Africa, and the Can You See Me? campaign launched on Wednesday by A21 includes videos, posters and billboards that depict its many faces.

"By giving the public a real picture of how human trafficking happens locally, you are taking power away from trafficking rings by reducing the 'invisible' nature of the crime," said A21’s country manager, Katie Modrau.

Videos and campaign posters will be on show in clinic waiting rooms in the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal.

Videos will also be played in Pick n Pay stores as well as a variety of other prominent public places to create awareness and spread the message further.

"With this campaign, the public will not only be able to recognise a victim of trafficking when they cross paths, but that they will be able to protect themselves from falling prey to this atrocity themselves," said Modrau.

