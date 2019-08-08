'Gatvol Capetonians' take fight for land to the streets, blocking several roads in the city

The "Gatvol Capetonians" group took to the streets on Thursday morning in a "total shutdown" protest against issues faced largely by backyard dwellers.

The City of Cape Town's traffic spokesperson, Richard Coleman, said several roads were blocked with burning tyres.

The Delft Main and Stellenbosch Arterial roads in both directions, as well as Voortrekker Road in Kensington, were closed. .

Coleman said Buitengracht Street and Wale Street in the CBD, and the R304 at Mamre Road in Atlantis, were closed.

AZ Berman Road between Wespoort and Kerrum roads in Mitchells Plain were also closed.

It was understood that residents from Parkwood, Factreton, Kensington, Ocean View, Mamre and Paarl were partaking in the protest, which is planned to continue until 11am.

The group's objective was to "expose government's failure to deal with landless in terms of failure to deliver, failure to meet deadlines and its purposeful failure to spend the housing budget".

"Our fight is for the land which belonged to us pre 1652, our patience has died, the brown people demand our right to return home," the group's Fadiel Adams said.

The city's safety and security mayoral committee member, JP Smith, said they had no direct engagement with the organisers and could therefore not predict the extent to which the shutdown would be supported and what impact there would be.

He said the city would, however, provide support to the police if required to do so.