DA loses Makhanda ward to ANC in by-election

The DA in Makhanda has been dealt a blow after the ANC won the Ward 12 by-election on Wednesday, snatching the ward previously run by the DA.

The ANC also retained power in the Mnquma Local municipality’s Ward 21.

Meanwhile, the DA won the by-election in Enoch Mgijima Local municipality receiving 73,7% support from voters.

Rhodes University student Mzobanzi Nkwentsha, 22, is the new Ward 12 councillor in Makhanda.

Nkwentsha received in total 147 votes according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website. DA candidate Angie Jones, a lecturer at Rhodes University, received 93 votes, while the EFF’s Simphiwe Mbodla, also a student at Rhodes, received 31 votes.

In total, 270 registered voters cast their ballots in the by-election.

ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said their victory was proof of the confidence the party enjoyed in Makhanda.

“The overwhelming support received by the ANC attests to the confidence of the people of the Eastern Cape in the ANC's manifesto, which is a practical, realistic plan of action to change the lives of people for the better,” Ngqondi said.

“These results are once again a confirmation that the ANC remains the people's movement. We thank our communities for the show of confidence in the ANC and it's leadership,” Ngqondi said.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said the loss was not a sign of no confidence in the DA.

“It is clear that this was a student-based election as that ward is a student ward. Yes, we have lost a seat in the council but we do not see this as a defeat," Bhanga said.

He added that he was happy with how the DA had fared in Enoch Mgijima Municipality where the party received 73,7% support from voters.

EFF Eastern Cape command team deployee, Siphosethu Gwava, said the university recess had played a role in the EFF's performance.