A mother relives the pain, chaos of 1990 northern areas riots

Wednesday August 8 1990.

It’s a beautiful morning.

It’s sunny, not uncomfortably cold for mid-winter, and uncharacteristically there is no wind worthy of mention.

In the Neethling household it is another working day – my husband Clifford and I are off to work, and our four children, Lance, 13, Trevor, 11, Abigail, 10, and Carolynn, 7, are heading to school.

We are somewhat aware of the news of growing unrest in parts of the northern areas and Uitenhage, but haven’t really been affected and so it’s business as usual around this part of Gelvandale.

Around 11am, as news of the rapidly deteriorating situation spreads – our management tells us to head home.

We’ve heard that buses and taxis have suspended services, prompting our Irish manager, Ruth Chivers, to offer us a lift home.

She is not afraid of the violence, she tells us – she grew used to unrest on the streets of Belfast during the Catholic and Protestant conflicts that gripped Northern Ireland.

The kids are sent home from school at about 8.30am and when I eventually meet up with them at home everything is eerily calm. I wonder if my husband is safe. He’s a signwriter who paints shop signs across Port Elizabeth, mostly walking to his gigs.

That morning he had planned to canvass a few shops in Helenvale. Then, suddenly, chaos! Police helicopters circle overhead, and a mad rush of looters, some of whom we know, pass our house carrying buckets, bags or plastic dishes filled with everything from canned goods to sugar and cooking oil.

Teens in school clothes, aunties in rollers, it’s a free for all – one man even has his hands on one of those black plastic tricycles.

Gun shots ring out.

The popular Charlie’s supermarket has been stripped bare.